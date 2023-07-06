Dhaka South launches trade licences valid for 5-years

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has started offering five-year trade licences to facilitate business.

Earlier, trade licences only had a one-year validity.

Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh made the announcement at the opening ceremony of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industries' "Trade License Service Booth" on Thursday afternoon.

The DCCI has set up a "Trade License Service Booth" for two weeks in the auditorium of the Dhaka Chamber building.

At present, traders get a one-year validity for newly issued trade licences. The licence can be renewed for one year each time at the end of the period.

Under the new system, a five-year term will be available for the issuance of a new trade licence with an added fee.

In the event, Taposh said apart from members of DCCI, any businessmen in Dhaka South can receive services related to trade-licences at the booth.

He also said the number of such one-stop service booths will be increased gradually to reduce the suffering of traders.

The organisers of the event said the service will continue till July 20, excluding public holidays.