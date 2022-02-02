Dhaka South installs ‘smart LED lights’ on Malibagh-Mouchak flyover

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 10:28 pm

The Dhaka South City Corporation authorities have installed smart LED lights on the Malibagh-Mouchak flyover in the capital on Wednesday evening, ending months of suffering at night time on the bridge for commuters.

The city corporation implemented the project, under the supervision of its power department, on the 3.345km portion under its jurisdiction with its own financing of Tk4.52 crore.

Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh inaugurated the project on the day by illuminating the flyover with a click on a laptop from the flyover's Holy Family Hospital adjacent section.

"The flyover was not illuminated at the time of construction. A project was undertaken at a cost of around Tk25 crore to illuminate it. After I came to power, we decided to do it at our own expense. We have illuminated it by installing smart LED lights. It has cost us only 4.52 crore," the mayor said on the occasion.

He said illumination of the flyover was very important as many accidents and crimes have occurred on it due to lack of lights.

"Many even lost their lives on this flyover. We are very happy to be able to do this enlightening work for the people of Dhaka," he said.
Mayor Taposh said the 'smart LED lights' can be monitored from the control room in the Nagar Bhaban.

"From there we will instantly be able to see if any light has gone off and we will be able to turn it on," he said.

The lights will automatically turn on and off by adjusting to sunrise and sunset according to the longitude and latitude, said Taposh adding that Dhaka South will be adding these lights to all the places where the lights will go out from now on, including its new 18 wards.

