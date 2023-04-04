Dhaka South forms committee to probe Bangabazar blaze

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 08:08 pm

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has formed an eight-member committee to investigate the devastating fire that ravaged around 3,500 shops at Bangabazar market.

The committee has been asked to submit a report within the next three days.

The probe committee will determine the cause of the fire, prepare a list of victims and assess the extent of the damage.

The devastating fire that started at the capital's Bangabazar market this morning spread to adjacent buildings as well, including the Annexco Tower, and affected a portion of the Police Headquarters.

The blaze was brought under control around 12:36pm, but is yet to be extinguished fully.

At least 36 people have been injured and around 3,500 shops have also been gutted in the devastating fire. Some 5,000 traders have been affected.

Meanwhile, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh levelled the blame for the Bangabazar blaze on traders, saying they were repeatedly warned of the risks of running businesses there.

"The market was marked risky in 2019. But we could not stop the traders from running business there even after serving them letters several times," the mayor said at a press conference at the City Corporation building on Tuesday (4 April).

 

