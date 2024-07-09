Dhaka South fines Wasa Tk13.71 lakh for illegal road excavation in Lalbagh

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has imposed a Tk13.71 lakh fine on the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority for excavating a road without permission at Shahid Abdul Alim Playground area in Lalbagh in the capital.

According to the city corporation's letter received by the Wasa authorities today (9 July), a total of Tk13,71,392 in fines has been imposed, which includes Tk11,92,515 as a penalty for illegal road excavation and Tk1,78,877 as 15% of VAT.

The fine must be deposited into the excavation fund of the DSCC through challan or pay order within the next three working days.

Failure to comply will result in necessary legal action against the company as per the rules, the letter said.