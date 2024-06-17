Dhaka South fines 5 people Tk47,000 for unauthorised rawhide trade

TBS Report
17 June, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 08:37 pm

Executive Magistrate Muhammad Shafiqul Islam imposed the fine during a drive in the Science Lab area of ​​the capital today (17 June). Photo: Courtesy
Executive Magistrate Muhammad Shafiqul Islam imposed the fine during a drive in the Science Lab area of ​​the capital today (17 June). Photo: Courtesy

A mobile court of Dhaka South City Corporation today (17 June) fined five people a total of Tk47,000 in the Science Lab area of ​​the capital for unauthorised buying and selling of rawhides.

Dhaka South Regional Executive Officer of Zone-1 and Executive Magistrate Muhammad Shafiqul Islam imposed the fine during a drive from 2:30pm to 5:45pm, the city corporation said in a press release.

The fines were imposed in five cases against five seasonal rawhide traders in the Science Lab area for obstructing public movement by placing trucks and vans on the road and buying and selling rawhides, it added.

