Dhaka South demolishes illegal shops in Nilkhet roadside market

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Sunday (6 November) demolished illegal shops at a roadside market in Nilkhet.

DSCC Executive Magistrate Muniruzzaman is conducting the drive to demolish 148 shops constructed, flouting the design of the second and third floor of the market.

The DSCC team started demolishing the main building of the market with a wheel excavator around 3pm today.

Photo: TBS

A pay-ladder, hydraulic ladder and two dump trucks were brought to conduct the drive.

A team of 22 policemen has been on guard, alongside the magistrate, in order to ensure security.

