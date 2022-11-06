Dhaka South demolishes illegal shops in Nilkhet roadside market

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 04:07 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Sunday (6 November) demolished illegal shops at a roadside market in Nilkhet.

DSCC Executive Magistrate Muniruzzaman is conducting the drive to demolish 148 shops constructed, flouting the design of the second and third floor of the market.

The DSCC team started demolishing the main building of the market with a wheel excavator around 3pm today.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A pay-ladder, hydraulic ladder and two dump trucks were brought to conduct the drive.

A team of 22 policemen has been on guard, alongside the magistrate, in order to ensure security.
 

Nilkhet / DSCC

