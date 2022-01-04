Dhaka South demolishes illegal PWD building on Dhanmondi Lake premises 

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has demolished a building that was occupying the walkway within the precincts of Dhanmondi Lake in the capital.

The building was constructed for fourth-grade employees of the Public Works Department (PWD) without the approval of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk).

The 35 room building was demolished in a day-long drive on Tuesday. Illegal gas connections to the rooms were also severed at the time with Titas Gas officials present.

Russel Sabrin, chief property officer of Dhaka South, led the drive with Afifa Khan, executive magistrate of Property Division, Dhaka South.

Russel Sabrin from Dhaka South City Corporation said, to make Dhanmondi Lake's walkways more convenient for pedestrians, Dhaka South started evicting all illegal structures that have been occupying lake land.

Earlier, the fourth-grade employees who were occupying the 35-room building sought two weeks' notice from Dhaka South so they could relocate safely.

Currently, Dhaka South City Corporation is working on clearing the Dhanmondi Lake walkways, evicting illegal structures to make the lake area more beautiful as well.

