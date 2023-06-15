Dhaka South to conduct mobile courts from 18 June to control dengue

The Dhaka South City Corporation will operate mobile courts in different areas under its jurisdiction from Sunday (18 June) to keep the dengue situation under control.

Md Mizanur Rahman, chief executive officer of DSCC, made the disclosure at a meeting at Nagar Bhaban on Thursday afternoon.

The DSCC official gave directions to the executive magistrates of the mobile courts regarding various matters concerning this issue on Thursday (15 June).

He said that it is a proven method to destroy the breeding sources of Aedes mosquitoes to control the dengue outbreak.

Besides, public awareness is also very important to destroy the breeding sources of Aedes mosquitoes, he added.

Bangladesh is witnessing a steady rise in dengue cases and the number of patients hospitlised with the mosquito-borne disease reached 285 on Thursday.

Since January this year, a total of 4,087 patients were admitted to different hospitals with dengue and 3,121 of them have recovered.

With the latest addition, the death toll from the viral fever this year rose to 29.

