Dhaka South City plans to create 7 heritage zones

The Dhaka South City Corporation has planned to create seven heritage zones aimed at attracting tourists and preserving historically significant establishments in various areas under its jurisdiction.

On Thursday, at a meeting with stakeholders including civil society members, public and private institutions, councillors and consultants, Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said, "It is not possible to work on all the seven zones simultaneously. We want to approach them one by one."

During the meeting held at the Nagar Bhaban, he suggested that implementing a single heritage zone first would increase people's enthusiasm and participation, paving the way for gradually establishing the remaining zones.

He emphasised that together, they could showcase Dhaka's tourism industry to the world.

"These places should be brought under planned and proper management. Then the tourists will feel more comfortable," said the mayor.

During the meeting, Professor Muntasir Mamoon highlighted that the areas under the Dhaka South City Corporation boast a rich history and tradition of tourism.

He further added that out of the 74 gazetted heritage buildings in Dhaka, 66 are located in this region.

He expressed optimism that the mayor's initiative to establish heritage zones would help revitalise Dhaka's tourism sector.

In the meeting, Professor Abu Saeed M Ahmed of the University of Asia Pacific presented the proposed plan for the seven heritage zones in detail.

