Dhaka South City plans to create 7 heritage zones

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
13 April, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 10:55 pm

Related News

Dhaka South City plans to create 7 heritage zones

TBS Report 
13 April, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 10:55 pm
Dhaka South City plans to create 7 heritage zones

The Dhaka South City Corporation has planned to create seven heritage zones aimed at attracting tourists and preserving historically significant establishments in various areas under its jurisdiction.

On Thursday, at a meeting with stakeholders including civil society members, public and private institutions, councillors and consultants, Dhaka South Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said, "It is not possible to work on all the seven zones simultaneously. We want to approach them one by one."

During the meeting held at the Nagar Bhaban, he suggested that implementing a single heritage zone first would increase people's enthusiasm and participation, paving the way for gradually establishing the remaining zones. 

He emphasised that together, they could showcase Dhaka's tourism industry to the world.

"These places should be brought under planned and proper management. Then the tourists will feel more comfortable," said the mayor.

During the meeting, Professor Muntasir Mamoon highlighted that the areas under the Dhaka South City Corporation boast a rich history and tradition of tourism. 

He further added that out of the 74 gazetted heritage buildings in Dhaka, 66 are located in this region.

He expressed optimism that the mayor's initiative to establish heritage zones would help revitalise Dhaka's tourism sector.

In the meeting, Professor Abu Saeed M Ahmed of the University of Asia Pacific presented the proposed plan for the seven heritage zones in detail.
 

Top News

DSCC / Heritage Zones

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

13h | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

13h | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

1d | Health

More Videos from TBS

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

6h | TBS Stories
Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

6h | TBS Stories
US docu leak set back for Ukraine

US docu leak set back for Ukraine

4h | TBS World
All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

8h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner