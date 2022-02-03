Dhaka South City Corporation is no longer a fragile organisation: Dhaka South Mayor

Dhaka South Mayor, Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, said the Dhaka South City Corporation has become an efficient organisation and at present serves the people of Dhaka properly.

"Dhaka South City Corporation is a highly skilled and efficient organisation, which has been proved to the people of Dhaka through its services. Thus, it cannot be called a fragile body anymore," said the mayor at a review meeting on overall revenue collection of the corporation, at its head office on Thursday.

Thanking the corporation officials for their tireless efforts and efficiency, the mayor said, "We have been able to collect revenue of Tk703 crore in the last financial year, the highest revenue collection of the corporation ever. So we have at least one thing to present to the people of Dhaka."

Mayor Taposh asked officials to bring more dynamism to field level activities and said, "More field visits are required. People going to an office or home to give money is something that must come to an end."

He said there must be a schedule with details for officials on how many days a week they will conduct field level activities or work at the office. There should be a system to determine how much they go out for field work.

"We have recruited new manpower in the revenue department. In the meantime, we have almost completed the task of determining seniority. By organising selection committee meetings, we can ensure that those who have not yet been promoted get their due promotions regularly," Barrister Tapas said.

Talking about efficiency in tax collection, Tapas said, "Everyone – from tax officers to regional executive officers – is very efficient. Whenever there is an issue, consult with them and solve it."

The conference was attended by tax officials, license supervisors, revenue supervisors, market supervisors, deputy tax officers, rent assistants and officials of all levels of the revenue department.

Dhaka South Chief Executive Officer Farid Ahmed, Secretary Akramuzzaman, regional executive officers, Chief Tax Officer Ariful Haque, Deputy Chief Tax Officer Md Shahjahan Ali, among others, were present on the occasion.