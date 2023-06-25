Dhaka South to build road networks in 18 new wards based on DAP: Mayor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh today said road networks will be developed in the 18 new wards of DSCC based on the Detailed Area Plan (DAP).

"We are focusing on planned urbanisation. That is why we have prepared a master plan, which has already been included in the DAP. Based on this, we have almost completed the preparations to start the road network project in the 18 new wards," he said while exchanging views with the media after inaugurating the waste transfer center of Ward No. 70 in Koyetpara area of Dhaka's Demra on Sunday (25 June).

"In the next fiscal year, we will build the roads in these 18 new areas the way they are introduced in the detailed area plan," he said.

Referring to DSCC's increased revenue in recent years, Taposh said the city corporation is now able to undertake development activities [road widening, construction of new roads] with its own funds.

"We will allocate a separate budget to create road networks in the 18 wards in our upcoming budget so that we can complete these projects within the next fiscal year," he said.

Regarding the waste management system in Dhaka South City Corporation, Mayor Taposh said the DSCC authorities are working to develop waste transfer centres in every ward of the city corporation.

"Today we inaugurated a waste transfer center for Ward 70. That means, we now have only 12 wards left without waste transfer centers," he noted.

"Only 24 waste transfer centres were constructed in the last 50 years. So far, we have been able to complete the construction of waste transfer centres for 63 wards," Taposh said.