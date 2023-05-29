Dhaka South appoints 75 cleaners from Telugu-Harijan community

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has appointed 75 cleaners from Telugu and Harijan communities.

Twenty-five candidates from the Telugu community and 50 candidates from Harijan community have been appointed as cleaner, said an office order signed by DSCC Secretary Md Akramuzzaman.

The newly appointed cleaners will get their wage at a rate of Tk575 per day with no possibility of regularisation or permanency of the job, according to the order, issued 'subject to conditions and in public interest with the approval of appropriate authorities.