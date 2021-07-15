Dhaka South announces Tk6731 crore budget for FY2021 – 22

Mayor Taposh says it is the highest budget ever for the Dhaka City Corporation

The Dhaka South City Corporation has announced a budget of Tk6731.52 crore for financial year 2021 – 22.

The budget was unanimously passed at the eighth corporation meeting of the second council of Dhaka South City Corporation on Thursday.

Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said the budget is the highest in the history of the organisation.

The revised and updated FY2020 - 21 budget of Tk6049.80 crore was also approved in the meeting, and two new awards were introduced – the integrity award and the best councillor award.

Ariful Haque, chief revenue officer of the corporation, got the integrity award and Ward 24 Councillor and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Sports and Culture, Mokaddes Hossain Jahid, was given the best councillor award.

Farid Ahmed, chief executive officer of the Corporation, delivered the welcome address at the event conducted by Akramuzzaman, secretary of Dhaka South City Corporation.

Many city councillors also expressed their views on various issues during the event.

