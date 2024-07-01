Dhaka South achieves record revenue collection of Tk1,061 crore

The Dhaka South City Corporation has set a new milestone in revenue collection for the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), achieving a record Tk1,061.59 crore.

In the recently concluded fiscal year, Dhaka South collected Tk403.18 crore from holding tax, Tk148.40 crore from allotment fee for building markets, Tk77.27 crore from trade licence fees, and Tk132.26 crore from immovable property transfer tax, according to a summary report on the fiscal's revenue collection released today (1 July).

Dhaka South Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh received the summary report from the corporation's Chief Revenue Officer Ariful Haque earlier on the day.

"We have kept our promise to the residents of Dhaka by not increasing any taxes and by curbing corruption, irregularities, and negligence. This has allowed us to gain the trust of the residents, leading to new milestones in revenue collection," the mayor said on the occasion.

"Consequently, we have surpassed the revenue collection of previous years. This will enable us to undertake and implement more initiatives and projects with our own funds and provide more extensive civic services to the residents of Dhaka," he also said.

In the previous fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23), Dhaka South collected Tk1,031.97 crore in revenue.

The event was also attended by Dhaka South's Chief Executive Officer Md Mizanur Rahman, Secretary Akramuzzaman, and other officials.