Dhaka South achieves record revenue collection of Tk1,061 crore

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 July, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 04:38 pm

Related News

Dhaka South achieves record revenue collection of Tk1,061 crore

In the recently concluded fiscal year, Dhaka South collected Tk403.18 crore from holding tax, Tk148.40 crore from ‘market salami’, Tk77.27 crore from trade licence fees, and Tk132.26 crore from immovable property transfer tax, according to a summary report on the fiscal's revenue collection released today (1 July).

TBS Report
01 July, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 04:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Dhaka South City Corporation has set a new milestone in revenue collection for the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), achieving a record Tk1,061.59 crore.

In the recently concluded fiscal year, Dhaka South collected Tk403.18 crore from holding tax, Tk148.40 crore from allotment fee for building markets, Tk77.27 crore from trade licence fees, and Tk132.26 crore from immovable property transfer tax, according to a summary report on the fiscal's revenue collection released today (1 July).

Dhaka South Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh received the summary report from the corporation's Chief Revenue Officer Ariful Haque earlier on the day.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have kept our promise to the residents of Dhaka by not increasing any taxes and by curbing corruption, irregularities, and negligence. This has allowed us to gain the trust of the residents, leading to new milestones in revenue collection," the mayor said on the occasion.

"Consequently, we have surpassed the revenue collection of previous years. This will enable us to undertake and implement more initiatives and projects with our own funds and provide more extensive civic services to the residents of Dhaka," he also said.

In the previous fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23), Dhaka South collected Tk1,031.97 crore in revenue.

The event was also attended by Dhaka South's Chief Executive Officer Md Mizanur Rahman, Secretary Akramuzzaman, and other officials.

 

 

 

Top News

Revenue collection / Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) / Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

2h | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Say goodbye to boring light bulbs

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Cool personal care tools you must try

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Avoiding direct war, Russia resorts to 'hybrid' war: CNN

Avoiding direct war, Russia resorts to 'hybrid' war: CNN

43m | Videos
Who is holding Dravid's throne?

Who is holding Dravid's throne?

1h | Videos
Biden Campaign Raises $27 Million in Funds after Debate

Biden Campaign Raises $27 Million in Funds after Debate

2h | Videos
How revised is the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25?

How revised is the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25?

3h | Videos