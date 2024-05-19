Dhaka South accomplished in 4 years what could not be done in 40 years: Mayor Taposh

What could not be accomplished in 40 years in Dhaka city was achieved in four years by the Dhaka South City Corporation, claimed its Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Among his achievements he mentioned constructing new interim waste transfer stations, reducing waterlogging, controlling dengue outbreaks, and ensuring good governance.

"Before I took office, there were only 24 interim waste transfer centres in the area under Dhaka South City Corporation. In the last four years we have constructed 41 new interim waste transfer stations. Work is underway to construct more [of those]," said the mayor at a press conference titled "4 years of better Dhaka's development progress" organised on the occasion of the anniversary of Mayor Taposh's assumption of office at Nagar Bhaban in Dhaka South City today (19 May).

"Dhaka South's waterlogging problem has come down from 70% to 10%," said the mayor.

Taposh said, "Since the first day of assuming responsibility, I have been adopting and implementing the zero tolerance policy with the aim of ensuring good governance by eliminating negligence, irregularities and corruption of all levels of officers and employees of the corporation. In the last four years, 38 officers and employees at different levels have been dismissed due to negligence and corruption.

"At the same time, a total of 879 people were appointed in various departments in the last four years to overcome the acute shortage of manpower in carrying out the daily activities of the corporation and the recruitment process of 217 people is ongoing."

Regarding his other works, he highlighted restoring the Buriganga channel, Manda, Shyampur, Jirani and Kalungar canals

Dengue

Earlier on 18 May, former mayor of Dhaka South Sayeed Khokon criticised the present mayor for giving wrong information with regard to the number of dengue patients in the south city while he was in office.

Today Mayor Taposh said the South City Corporation conducts year-round integrated mosquito control activities now.

There were only 424 mosquito eradication workers in the corporation which has been increased to 1,050 now. Also, the number of equipment was also increased, said the mayor.

Regular view exchange meetings are held with relevant stakeholders and if more than 10 people are infected with dengue in a week that area is identified as a red zone and anti-mosquito operations are conducted there.

Mayor Taposh said, "Under the supervision of the Corporation's Health Department, councillors, regional executive officers and mosquito eradication workers carry out anti-mosquito operations in the area where dengue patients were identified by the Health Services Division.

"There are discrepancies often in the information provided by the Health Services Division, so it takes time for us to reach the correct location. But you won't find any dengue patient whose residence we did not visit."