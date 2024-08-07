Dhaka sees limited transport, closed shops a day after govt downfall

Dhaka did not return to normalcy yesterday (6 August), as uncertainty and fear continued to restrict public and private transport on major streets of the capital, with most shops and shopping malls remaining closed a day after the fall of the Awami League government due to mass protests.

Businessmen from various areas report that Dhaka is now devoid of police presence, with no officers visible on the streets. In many places, some people were seen patrolling in small groups, causing many business owners to close their establishments out of fear.

From Rampura to Mouchak, Malibagh, and Moghbazar, all roadside stalls were closed.

Sirajul Islam, president of the Mouchak Market Traders, told TBS, "Due to the significant changes in the country and the prevailing insecurity, we have kept the market closed because there is no law enforcement presence."

He added, "If the situation improves, the traders will discuss and consider reopening the market on Wednesday [7 August]."

On Monday (5 August), former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country amid massive protests over the past weeks. Following her departure, agitating people attacked the homes and businesses of Awami League leaders and activists, as well as several police stations across the country.

A volunteer of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement manages traffic at an intersection in the capital's Mirpur on 6 August. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The attacks and vandalism also spread to some areas of the capital, creating fear and uncertainty among residents. The streets were without any traffic police.

Yesterday, from Merul Badda Buddhist Temple to Moghbazar, students were seen controlling traffic at various intersections. No major traffic jams were reported due to the low number of vehicles, though some light congestion was reported at the Bijoysoroni intersection from noon onward.

Shopping malls in Dhaka's Newmarket, Bashundhara, and Dhanmondi areas remained closed yesterday due to the weekly holiday observed by traders, but they may reopen today.

Noore Alam Liton, owner of Niloy Birds Corner in Kataban, Dhaka, said, "We are experiencing heightened insecurity due to the absence of law enforcement. Today, we feel more afraid than yesterday."

He added, "People are seen moving in small groups, which is quite unsettling. We urgently demand that security be ensured."

A punjabi shop called Fourdous was found open in Jahanara Mansion at the Science Lab intersection.

Joy, the salesman at the shop, said, "We reopened after a week, but there are no sales. We are also experiencing significant insecurity."

Despite the overall insecurity, some shops in Gulshan were open.

In contrast, the situation from Jatrabari to Shanir Akhra, Rayer Bagh, and Chittagong Road appeared normal, although all the shops along the highway were closed. However, some shops in the alleys, mainly grocery stores, pharmacies, and vegetable vendors, remained open.

Faisal Ahmed, a children's clothing trader on Chittagong Road, reopened his shop at 10am yesterday after being closed for three days. However, he made no sales by noon.

"Fear is still prevalent, causing traders to keep their shops closed and reducing the number of people coming out," he said.

Sathi Tailors, located next to the Rayerbagh footover bridge where significant clashes occurred during the student protests, has been heavily impacted.

Mohammad Mostafa, the shop owner, noted that the protests have greatly affected his business. He has not received any work orders in the past 15 days.

Mostafa, who employs 15 workers for clothing production, has had to send many of them on leave due to the lack of work.

Similarly, many shops in Shanir Akhra and Jatrabari were closed. Traders there reported that while highway traffic is normal, their businesses are experiencing no sales. ***