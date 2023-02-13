Dhaka sees heavy traffic ahead of Pahela Falgun, Valentine's Day

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 12:42 pm

File photo: TBS
File photo: TBS

Dhaka commuters are experiencing quite normal traffic congestion on roads inside the capital ahead of Pahela Falgun and Valentine's Day.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police traffic control and command room sources said there is no immense or huge gridlock on roads today.

"As it is the second government working day and there is no scheduled programmes of political and other organisations commuters are experiencing usual traffic like every other day. However, in the morning vehicle influx to Uttara from Mohakhali-Farmgate area was notable and huge numbers of cars were seen going toward Uttara. Now the situation is back to normal," said Mostafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Gulshan traffic zone.

Meanwhile, there are gridlocks at Dhaka University and adjacent areas as the nation is observing Pahela Falgun (the first day of spring of Bangla calendar, though it has been officially shifted to 14 February) and youths throng at the book fair, said Salman Farsi, assistant commissioner of Shahbagh traffic zone of DMP.

