Dhaka-Riyadh Political Consultations: Trade, investment, Crown Prince’s visit likely to feature prominently

Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will hold the second political consultations in Riyadh tomorrow which is likely to highlight issues related to trade, investment, Bangladeshi migrants, Rohingya crisis and other issues of mutual interests, officials said today (30 June).

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will lead the Bangladesh and Saudi delegations respectively at the high-level meeting that will be held at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Issues related to education, health, environment and climate change, ICT and tourism are also likely to be discussed in the meeting.

FM Hasan is scheduled to reach Riyadh early Monday on a two-day official visit, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB.

The foreign minister is scheduled to return home on 3 July.

Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister Sheikh Salman F Rahman will be part of the delegation as investment issues may come up in a big way.

Additional Foreign Secretary (bilateral East and West) Md Nazrul Islam, Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary, Director General of West Asia Wing Shafiqur Rahman and Director Nafisa Monsur will accompany the foreign minister as part of Bangladesh delegation members.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, who is also the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is likely to pay an official visit to Bangladesh later this year.

This would be a landmark event in the history of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia leading to the consolidation of ties, especially in trade and commerce, investment and economic cooperation, according to officials on both sides.

The Saudi crown prince has accepted the invitation extended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit the country this year, and both sides may discuss the issue further for finalisation of details, a Bangladesh official told UNB speaking on condition of anonymity.

It would be the first ever visit of any Saudi crown prince to Bangladesh after 1985 when the then Saudi Crown Prince Abdullah bin Abdulaziz visited Dhaka.

A good number of bilateral instruments – MoUs and agreements – are likely to be signed during the visit of the Saudi leader, which would strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries significantly, both sides hope.

The first ever political consultations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia were held on March 16, 2022 in Dhaka.

At the meeting, both the leaders reaffirmed the bond of enduring ties and friendship existing between the two brotherly countries and expressed satisfaction over the state of bilateral cooperation.

They noted the understanding and goodwill existing at the political level between the two countries and emphasised the need for devising means and ways to translate this into concrete outcomes.

Both sides further stressed the need to coordinate and work together at functional levels to carry forward the policy decision for mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

Several Saudi companies have already invested in some sectors in Bangladesh and some other companies are considering greater engagement in various areas.

The envoy said about 2.8 million Bangladeshis working in Saudi Arabia are also making significant contributions to Saudi and Bangladesh economies.

In May this year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) wanted to know the progress of efforts in renewing the passports of the Rohingyas who went to the KSA back in 1973-74 with Bangladeshi passports.

Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Dr Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Daoud discussed the issue with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan during a bilateral meeting at that time.

