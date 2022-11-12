Dhaka, Riyad to sign two agreements Sunday 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
12 November, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 09:29 pm

Related News

Dhaka, Riyad to sign two agreements Sunday 

TBS Report 
12 November, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 09:29 pm
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will sign two agreements on security cooperation and Route to Makkah service during Hajj Sunday. 

Under the route to Makkah Service Agreement pilgrims would be able to complete their immigration in Dhaka prior to their departure to Saudi Arabia, said a press release issued Saturday (12 November). 

Bangladesh is the first country with whom Saudi Arabia going to sign Route to Makkah service agreement.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Dr Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Dawood called on Foreign Minister of Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen MP at State Guest House Padma. 

Saudi Deputy Minister highly appreciated the role of the government of Sheikh Hasina in the steady economic development of Bangladesh.  

He briefed Foreign Minister about the interest of Saudi Arabia in closer security cooperation between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia for common mutual interests. 

Ak Abdul Momen mentioned that the Bangladesh government is working closely with Saudi Arabia to further strengthen cooperation in trade and investments, security, education and culture, power and energy, civil aviation and tourism. 
 

Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia / Hajj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Woodswallows huddling. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Woodswallow: ‘High and high, to thy banqueting-place in the sky’

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saud Al Faisal

Visual diary of Siem Reap, the city of temples

12h | In Focus
Clara Ferreira Marques. Illustration: TBS

A G-20 talking shop in Bali? That’s no bad thing

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

See your Domino's pizza being made from home

14h | Food

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

2h | Videos
Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2h | Videos
Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

3h | Videos
Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram