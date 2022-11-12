Dhaka, Riyad to sign two agreements Sunday 

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will sign two agreements on security cooperation and Route to Makkah service during Hajj Sunday.

Under the route to Makkah Service Agreement pilgrims would be able to complete their immigration in Dhaka prior to their departure to Saudi Arabia, said a press release issued Saturday (12 November).

Bangladesh is the first country with whom Saudi Arabia going to sign Route to Makkah service agreement.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Dr Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Dawood called on Foreign Minister of Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen MP at State Guest House Padma.

Saudi Deputy Minister highly appreciated the role of the government of Sheikh Hasina in the steady economic development of Bangladesh.

He briefed Foreign Minister about the interest of Saudi Arabia in closer security cooperation between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia for common mutual interests.

Ak Abdul Momen mentioned that the Bangladesh government is working closely with Saudi Arabia to further strengthen cooperation in trade and investments, security, education and culture, power and energy, civil aviation and tourism.

