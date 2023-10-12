Dhaka residents suffer as huge traffic jams choke city roads

Dhaka residents have been grappling with more than usual traffic jams from this morning due to VIP movements and various political programmes in the city.

Many main roads of the city have been packed with vehicles and stuck in gridlock since Thursday (12 October) morning.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended two separate events in the city today.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the 54th founding anniversary of the Jatiya Sramik League, the organisation organised rallies in the capital.

The ruling Awami League is also holding a programme in wards no 14, 15 and 16 of Dhaka North City Corporation.

BNP is holding a student's convention at the Ramna Engineers Institution auditorium.

Imzir Mollik, a BCS administrative cadre official, wrote on Facebook "Avoid Bijoy Soroni crossing this hour. Everything is standoff."

Photo: Mohammad Ali/TBS

Another person Nafiz Imtiaz wrote on social media he couldn't cross the Moghabazar area even at 10:30am despite starting from the Shantinagar area at 9am.

"9 am Shantinagar, 10.30 am mogbazar. 90 minutes 2 KM....I could say avoid mogbazar but all the roads seem the same.....so enjoy I guess!" vented Nafiz Imtiaz.

Road conditions on Google Map at 11am. Photo: ScreenGrab

Another commuter, Wasima Rownak Khan Rishta, writes, "Been stuck at banglamotor mor for about 40 mins.. kew janen ekhane ki gojob porse?"

Rummana Ferdous, who was running late for her office said she had been stuck in Panthapath for over half an hour.

Photo: Rummana Ferdous/TBS

When asked, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Traffic Zone Assistant Commissioner Tareq Sekandar Abhi told The Business Standard, "Traffic is immense today as the last working day of the week. We are trying our best to keep the roads clear."

"We are (traffic Tejgaon division including Bijoy Saroni) in the middle of the city, if the vehicles aren't moving in other traffic divisions areas like Gulshan and Ramna, Bijoy Smarani usually sees the highest traffic congestion," he added.