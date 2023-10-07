Dhaka residents suffer as constant rain causes waterlogging, traffic jams

The continuous rain for the last three days caused waterlogging in several areas of the capital on Friday (6 October). Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

People living in Dhaka are grappling with waterlogged roads and traffic jams due to the continuous rain sweeping over different parts of the country since Wednesday.

Despite Friday being a holiday, roads were jam-packed due to the rain in several areas of the capital including Dhanmondi, Karwan Bazar, Mirpur-10, Shahbagh and Mohakhali.

The continuous rain for the last three days caused waterlogging in several areas including New Market, Mirpur-1, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, in front of Notre Dame College, Mirpur Paikpara, Wari, and some areas of Old Dhaka.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, Dhaka recorded 80 mm of rainfall in 24 hours from 6pm Thursday to 6pm Friday.

In this period, Nikli upazila of Kishoreganj district recorded the country's highest 476 mm rainfall, while Mymensingh recorded 340 mm and Netrokona 311 mm. Besides, 136 mm rainfall was recorded in Sylhet.

Mohammad Ashraful, a CNG-run auto rickshaw driver, said, "On Fridays, it usually takes 10-15 minutes to reach Dhanmondi Abahani playground from Eskaton. But it took around 45 minutes today thanks to the rain and unprecedented traffic.

"I had to change routes three times and had to use alleyways."

The driver also blamed traffic policemen for unbearable traffic congestion during heavy rain.

"You would see no traffic policemen while it's raining heavily and drivers don't obey traffic rules at the time. So traffic congestion gets worse," he added.

Mustafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner of DMP traffic police, Gulshan zone, said, "When it rains in Dhaka, most of the roads get waterlogged, resulting in increased traffic congestion."

He explained that most of the pedestrians tend to seek vehicles during rains, so the number of vehicles on the roads increases.

"Also, if water accumulates somewhere, drivers avoid such part of the road suspecting a pothole, which in turn narrows the road," he added.

Mustafizur Rahman also said, "The speed of vehicles on the road decreases a lot during rainfall. And during heavy rains, some vehicles stop and stand on the side of the road.

"As a result, traffic congestion increases, making it challenging for traffic police to carry out their duties."