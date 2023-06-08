Dhaka residents get some relief amid heatwave as light rain drenches parts of city

Dhaka residents got some relief from the ongoing heatwave as a drizzle soaked parts of the city this morning.

The light rain started at around 9am on Thursday (8 June) and poured over Eskaton, Ramna, Moghbazar, Dhanmondi, Mugda, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Wari, and some other areas of the city.

Yesterday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted rains or thundershowers in eight divisions of the country including Dhaka in the 24-hour.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Chattogram division and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

A severe heatwave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Jashore and Syedpur districts and a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions, parts of Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Cumilla, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and Bandarban, and it may continue, it said.