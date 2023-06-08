Dhaka residents get some relief amid heatwave as light rain drenches parts of city

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 11:09 am

Related News

Dhaka residents get some relief amid heatwave as light rain drenches parts of city

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 11:09 am
Photo: UNB file image
Photo: UNB file image

Dhaka residents got some relief from the ongoing heatwave as a drizzle soaked parts of the city this morning. 

The light rain started at around 9am on Thursday (8 June) and poured over Eskaton, Ramna, Moghbazar, Dhanmondi, Mugda, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Wari, and some other areas of the city. 

Yesterday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted rains or thundershowers in eight divisions of the country including Dhaka in the 24-hour.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Chattogram division and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

A severe heatwave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Jashore and Syedpur districts and a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions, parts of Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Cumilla, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and Bandarban, and it may continue, it said.

 

 

 

Top News

rain / Heatwave / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kestopur’s residents have crafted fans for generations and provided it to Rajbari, Faridpur, Kustia, Madaripur, Dhaka and several other districts. Photo: Masum Billah

Talpakha: When novelty becomes necessity

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

21h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

1d | Panorama
Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

19m | TBS Today
Iran’s hypersonic missile stuns world

Iran’s hypersonic missile stuns world

19m | TBS World
DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

20h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection