Dhaka to receive 20 more locomotives from Delhi as grant by Dec 16

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 05:50 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Railway will receive the delivery of 20 more broad gauge diesel locomotives from India as a grant by Victory Day to be celebrated on 16 December. 

The locomotives will help handle the increasing number of passengers and freight train operations in Bangladesh, said officials at Bangladesh Railways.

In 2020, New Delhi handed over 10 broad gauge diesel locomotives to Bangladesh as part of India's grant assistance that the country promised to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her visit in 2019.

To chalk out the plan for bringing the locomotives, the ministry held a meeting at the Rail Bhaban on Tuesday chaired by Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan. 

A seven-member technical committee from the ministry and the Bangladesh Railway will inspect the locomotives and submit a report on their specifications.

According to the meeting's agenda, Bangladesh Railways is facing a budget deficit in the current fiscal year.

As a result, the Bangladesh Railways will write to the National Board of Revenue seeking duty exemptions. It may also seek allocation from the finance ministry for the payment of customs duty and value-added tax.

