Dhaka reaffirms support for Palestine, two-state solution

UNB
06 November, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 10:46 pm

Palestinian Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan paid a courtesy call on Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin on Wednesday (6 November). Photo: UNB
Palestinian Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan paid a courtesy call on Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin on Wednesday (6 November). Photo: UNB

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin today (6 November) reiterated Bangladesh's strong and ongoing support for the cause of Palestine, particularly its commitment to a two-state solution to independent Palestinian statehood.

During a meeting with Palestinian Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan, both sides reviewed the growing collaboration in various fields, including culture, education, exchange of training, and mutual cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the OIC and other organisations.

They also emphasised the importance of continued engagement and cooperation to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

