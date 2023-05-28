Dhaka ranks world's most polluted city this morning

Bangladesh

UNB
28 May, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 10:00 am

Related News

Dhaka ranks world's most polluted city this morning

UNB
28 May, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 10:00 am
Air pollution in Dhaka. Photo: Mumit M
Air pollution in Dhaka. Photo: Mumit M

Dhaka, the overcrowded capital city of Bangladesh, has topped the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI index of 179 at 08:35am on Sunday (28 May).

The air was classified as "unhealthy," according to the air quality and pollution city ranking.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered "unhealthy" while 201-300 is "very unhealthy," and 301-400 is considered "hazardous," posing severe health risks to residents.

India's Delhi, Indonesia's Jakarta and Kuwait's Kuwait City occupied the second, third and fourth spots in the list, with AQI scores of 159, 159 and 154, respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Top News

Dhaka / Bangladesh / air pollution / AQI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Cybercriminals are creating new ways of hacking'

1h | Panorama
Under SmartMek’s package, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters. Photo: TBS

SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

2h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

AI will supercharge productivity. Will workers benefit?

55m | Panorama
17a Belmont street Aberdeen. Photo: Courtesy

Life in the Wild: How it all started

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

1h | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

19h | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

2d | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty