Dhaka raises concerns to Myanmar over gunfire targeting fishermen 

Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh U Kyaw Soe Moe met with Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin at the foreign ministry on 10 Nov. Photo: BSS

Dhaka has raised deep concerns to Myanmar over instances of gunfire targeting fishermen in the country amid the neighbouring country's internal conflict, stressing the urgency of preventing further such occurrences.

The concern was flagged when Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh U Kyaw Soe Moe met with Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin at the foreign ministry today.

During the meeting, the foreign secretary expressed deep concerns regarding the escalating situation in Myanmar, particularly in Rakhine State according to a foreign ministry's press release.

He expressed Dhaka's security concerns along the border, noting stray mortar shells and shooting at Bangladeshi boats due to Myanmar's internal conflicts.

These incidents have heightened tensions among Bangladeshi border communities, impacting their daily lives, said the foreign secretary.

He also highlighted that Myanmar's turmoil has intensified forced displacement, resulting in a recent influx of Rohingya people into Bangladesh, adding to the over 1.2 million already sheltered there.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Cox's Bazar, the foreign secretary cited the deterioration of law and order, the rise in criminal activities and violent clashes within the camps, increased drug smuggling and trafficking, all of which have placed substantial pressure on local resources and administration.

He also pointed out the environmental and economic toll on host communities, underscoring the importance of an early repatriation process.

The foreign secretary conveyed that the Rohingya in the camps strongly desire to return to Myanmar.

The Myanmar ambassador acknowledged the need for a feasible solution to the displacement crisis, affirming the need for their repatriation.

The two sides also discussed the recent UNDP forecast of a potential famine in Rakhine, with the Foreign Secretary urging Myanmar to take immediate action to address the issue and prevent further displacement towards Bangladesh.