Dhaka populace crosses 1 crore

Vehicles are stuck in traffic in the afternoon in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

The Population and Housing Census-2022 report has revealed that more than 1.20 crore people reside in Dhaka city.

The preliminary report of the census was released on Wednesday (27 July) at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.

According to the preliminary report, in the first census of the country held in 1974, the population of the country was 71,479,071.

This number has doubled in the past 50 years.

Dhaka division has a population of 4.42 crore, the report further states.

Among them, 2 crore 24 lakh 59 thousand 822 are male and 2 crore 17 lakh 21 thousand 556 are female.

Also, the number of transgenders in Dhaka division is 4,577.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) report mentions that the population in the two city corporations are – 5,979,537 and 4,299,345 – for Dhaka North and Dhaka South city corporations respectively.

Summing up the two figures gives us the total number of Dhaka city dwellers to be 10,278,882.

The population density is higher in Dhaka South since it is smaller than Dhaka North in terms of size.

According to BBS data, some 39.35 thousand people live per square kilometre in the south and while 30.47 thousand in the north.

Rangpur City Corporation is at the bottom in terms of population density, where only 3.44 thousand people per square kilometre reside.

Meanwhile, among the total 12 city corporations of the country, Barisal City Corporation has the lowest population – 4.19 lakh.