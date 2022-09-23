Dhaka, Phnom Penh to sign FTA for boosting trade cooperation

Bangladesh

BSS
23 September, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 11:04 am

Related News

Dhaka, Phnom Penh to sign FTA for boosting trade cooperation

BSS
23 September, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 11:04 am
Dhaka, Phnom Penh to sign FTA for boosting trade cooperation

Bangladesh and Cambodia are expected to sign Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as the Prime Ministers of both the countries have agreed to do it for further expanding the area of trade cooperation.

During a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen on Thursday night, they agreed to do it, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen while briefing reporters about the activities of the premier on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The meeting was held at the bilateral meeting room in her place of residence in New York.

The Foreign Minister said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her interest for FTA with Cambodia while her counterpart Hun Sen agreed to this proposal.

In the meeting, issues of bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Cambodia were also discussed.

The Cambodian premier expressed his interest in signing an agreement on the export of rice from Cambodia to Bangladesh.

He also invited Bangladesh to invest in agricultural and physical infrastructures development in Cambodia.

Hun Sen assured the Bangladesh Prime Minister that Cambodia, as the chair of ASEAN, will continue all efforts to resolve the Rohingya issue.

Besides, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said International Organisation for Migration (IOM) can assist the migrant sending countries by making effective recommendations to address the challenges, which they are being faced due to Covid pandemic and Ukraine war.

The Premier passed this remark during a bilateral meeting with IOM Director General António Vitorino at the bilateral meeting room in her place of residence here.

She also thanked IOM for its cooperation in repatriating Bangladeshi victims of trafficking to various countries including Libya and the European Union.

The IOM Director General appreciated the steps taken by Bangladesh for the welfare of migrants and expressed hope that the areas of cooperation between Bangladesh and IOM will expand in the future.

Later, the Premier held another bilateral meeting with President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu. In the meeting, bilateral cooperation issues between Bangladesh and Kosovo were discussed.

On the other hand, leaders of Bangladesh Hindu- Buddhist-Christian Unity Council also called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the same venue.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam was also present.

Top News

Phnom Penh / Cambodia-Bangladesh Relations / FTA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

42m | Splash
Photo: Reuters

Are terrorist groups consolidating in Bangladesh again?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Muntasir Akash

Ephemeral: Grass blooms and urban munias in sprouting model towns

1h | Earth
PHOTO: NOOR A ALAM

Diving into Habib Wahid’s musical realm: ‘Now it’s survival of the fittest’

2h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

14h | Videos
Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

14h | Videos
Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

15h | Videos
Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh