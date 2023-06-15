Dhaka, other divisions may have light to moderate rain in 24 hours

Due to active monsoon, people in eight divisions, including Dhaka, might see light to moderate rain or thundershowers in 24 hours, starting at 9am today (15 June).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at most places over Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Dhaka and Barishal divisions; at a few places over Rangpur and Khulna divisions; and at one or two places over Rajshahi division, with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said a regular bulletin of the Met Office.

Meanwhile, a severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Jashore and Khulna. A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka and Barishal divisions, and the rest parts of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions, and it may abate in some places.

Day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Khulna divisions, and may fall slightly elsewhere in the country. The nighttime temperature may remain nearly unchanged across the country.

A trough of westerly low lies over India's West Bengal to North Bay across the southwestern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.