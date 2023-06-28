Dhaka North's Quick Response Team working to address waterlogging

TBS Report
28 June, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 05:20 pm

Dhaka North&#039;s Quick Response Team working to address waterlogging

The Quick Response Team (QRT) of Dhaka North City Corporation has been working since Tuesday to address waterlogging issues caused by heavy rains.

The city corporation claims that water has already been drained from major highways, and approximately 20 uprooted trees on the roads have been cleared, restoring normal traffic movement.

Additionally, five teams in Kalyanpur have been working simultaneously since morning to expedite the resolution of waterlogging.

The city corporation explained that it took some time to remove the water due to continuous heavy rain since early morning on Wednesday (28 June).

Citizens have been urged to use the 'Sabar Dhaka' app to take pictures and report locations with water accumulation.

Moreover, the city corporation has provided a hotline (16106) for this purpose."

