Dhaka North to work with Jahangirnagar University to control dengue

The Dhaka North City Corporation will work with the Zoology Department of Jahangirnagar University to control dengue in Dhaka.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between DNCC and Jahangirnagar University in this regard at the university's vice-chancellor's office on Sunday (23 July), said a press release.

Under the agreement, bilateral cooperation on education, research, and lab establishment activities will be conducted between the Zoology Department and the DNCC.

Jahangirnagar University Treasurer Prof Dr Rasheda Akhtar and DNCC Chief Health Officer Brig General Shafiqur Rahman signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Nurul Alam said, "The signing of the MoU marked the beginning of the relation between the two institutions. In future, both the institutions will go further in this regard."