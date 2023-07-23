Dhaka North to work with Jahangirnagar University to control dengue

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 09:05 pm

Related News

Dhaka North to work with Jahangirnagar University to control dengue

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 09:05 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Dhaka North City Corporation will work with the Zoology Department of Jahangirnagar University to control dengue in Dhaka.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between DNCC and Jahangirnagar University in this regard at the university's vice-chancellor's office on Sunday (23 July), said a press release.

Under the agreement, bilateral cooperation on education, research, and lab establishment activities will be conducted between the Zoology Department and the DNCC.

Jahangirnagar University Treasurer Prof Dr Rasheda Akhtar and DNCC Chief Health Officer Brig General Shafiqur Rahman signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Nurul Alam said, "The signing of the MoU marked the beginning of the relation between the two institutions. In future, both the institutions will go further in this regard."

Dengue / DNCC / Dhaka North City Corporation / Jahangirnagar University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Shah Rayeed Chowdhury

Delving into the art of travel wear

8h | Mode
Hotels generally do not recycle the single-used or remaining soaps. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Where do the used soaps and shampoos go from hotels?

8h | Panorama
Farmers working on agricultural fields in between heated weather and intermittent thunderstorms struggle to survive. Photo: Bloomberg

How heatwaves are affecting livelihoods and food security

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

2h | TBS Stories
Poland seeking invade Belarus, says Putin

Poland seeking invade Belarus, says Putin

1h | TBS World
Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

30m | TBS Stories
"I think, the election in Bangladesh will be peaceful"-Danish Envoy

"I think, the election in Bangladesh will be peaceful"-Danish Envoy

4h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price