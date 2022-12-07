Dhaka North warns CAAB, Rajuk of legal action if waterbodies not cleaned

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam has warned of legal action against the civil aviation, Rajuk, housing authority and other agencies if they do not clean the water hyacinths from the waterbodies within next seven days.

The mayor also blamed the civil aviation for the mosquito menace at the airport area.

He said this on Wednesday after inaugurating DNCC's 15-day integrated mosquito control program to curb the spread of mosquitoes in the Kawla canal area adjacent to the Civil Aviation School and College in Kurmitola. Referring to the decision of the inter-ministerial meeting, the mayor said that civil aviation, Rajuk, railways, and water development board would clean the garbage themselves.

Mayor Atiq said that mosquitoes are being cultivated in the canals, reservoirs and waterbodies around the airport which are under civil aviation, Rajuk, housing authority and other agencies.

"When I came to visit physically, I saw a lot of hyacinths in them. If we don't clean this mess, it is not possible to kill mosquitoes, no matter how much pesticides we spray from the city corporation," he said.

He proposed the civil aviation, Rajuk and housing authorities hand over their properties if they cannot maintain them on their own.

"Every agency must keep the canals, ponds and waterbodies clean. We will spray pesticides only in the clean areas where there will be no hyacinths," DNCC Mayor said.

Killing mosquitoes from canals and water bodies is a very difficult task if the organisations do not work together, he said, adding: It is not possible for the city corporation alone.

"We have failed by repeating the call. No one is paying heed to our repeated conditions. It's not about blaming each other,".

On 20 November, the High Court wanted to know about the concerted action to kill mosquitoes in the Shahjalal Airport area. DNCC and Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) were ordered to submit a report in this regard by 15 February.

At the same time, the court also ordered the health department and CAAB to conduct a survey and submit a report to determine the density of mosquitoes and mosquito larvae in the airport area.

After that order, the health department is working on the density of mosquitoes in the airport and surrounding areas.

Professor Kabirul Bashar of Zoology Department at Jahangirnagar University is leading the work. He also visited the area around the airport with Mayor Atiq on Wednesday.

Kabirul Bashar said, they are working for the 10th day to identify the source of mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are breeding in the ponds of Kawla, and Baunia areas near the airport. Culex mosquitoes can fly up to two kilometres. Mosquitoes are breeding in the waterbodies inside the airport too. Mosquitoes can be destroyed in these areas through concerted efforts, he added.