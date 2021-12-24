Dhaka North suspends staff for negligence
DNCC official, Md Rizvi Zaman from the Waste Management Department, has been temporarily relieved of his duties till further notice
The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has suspended a cleaning inspector over negligence of duty, misconduct and incompetence.
An office order signed by DNCC Secretary Mohammad Masud Alam Siddiq, was issued announcing his suspension on Friday.
The official, Md Rizvi Zaman from the Waste Management Department, has been temporarily relieved of his duties till further notice.