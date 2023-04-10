Dhaka North streets getting a new look with awareness graffiti

The Dhaka North City Corporation has started beautifying the streets of the capital with graffiti artwork featuring awareness messages on the pillars of flyover and metro rail.

The initiative is already in motion with a group of Dhaka University artists painting beautiful arts and awareness messages on the pillars of the Moghbazar flyover.

Dhaka north city Mayor Md Atiqul Islam is scheduled to officially inaugurate the graffiti artwork in Moghbazar today.

The city corporation said they plan on doing the artwork on all the pillars of the metro rail and flyovers that fall within Dhaka North.

Officials said their goal is to encourage people to preserve the beauty of the city through innovative initiatives like this one.

On Sunday, a group of painters were seen cleaning the pillars of the flyover from the Moghbazar intersection towards Satrasta intersection and painting the pillars with white paint. The artists are mainly doing most of their work at night and they have already completed their artwork on 10-12 pillars.

Noor Mohammad, a city dweller working in the Moghbazar area, told The Business Standard, "If you walk through the streets of Dhaka, you can see pillars filled with posters and banners. So, this initiative of the Dhaka North City Corporation is really commendable."

He also suggested that similar initiatives should be taken in the entire capital.

Maqbul Hossain, public relations officer of the Dhaka North City Corporation told TBS, "The artwork programme in Moghbazar has started as a pilot. If the feedback is good, we will continue this on the pillars of the metro rail and the elevated expressway."

He added that the awareness messages on the pillars will include messages to discourage unnecessary car horns, stay safe from mosquitoes and prevent water logging etc.

Besides, various historical monuments will be portrayed through the artworks.

A few days ago, Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam told TBS that they are taking action against those who are ruining the beauty of the city by putting up posters and banners everywhere.

On 2 January, the Dhaka North City Corporation issued a public notice saying there is a law to control wall writing and posters. The city corporation requested everyone to follow the Wall Writing and Placing of Posters (Regulation) Act.

If anyone violates the rules, action will be taken as per law, the notice warned.

To protect the beauty of the city, the government enacted the 'Writing and Plastering (Regulation) Act in 2012. According to Section 4 of this Act, no wall writing or poster can be put up in any other place except the designated place.