Dhaka North starts campaign to block sewage connections that lead to surface drains, canals

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has started a campaign to block sewage connections that lead to surface drains, canals or lakes.

"Our campaign will continue to block sewage connections that end up on surface drains, canals or lakes. No one will be exempted here. We have already prepared this list," DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said participating in the drive on Wednesday (3 January).

"Black water will not be allowed to enter the drains, canals and lakes of the city corporation. We have been informing about this for a long time, making people aware, and have also issued public notices. But no one listened. So our campaign started from today. We go in front of the house and block the drains with banana trees," he added.

In a survey conducted by DNCC and experts from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology , it was found that 85% of the houses in elite areas of the capital like Gulshan, Baridhara have sewage lines that lead directly to surface drains and lakes.