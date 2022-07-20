Dhaka North, South prioritise curbing dengue

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 03:25 pm

Photo: Collected
The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) are working with the highest priority to curb the spread of dengue in the city. 

"DNCC is working with the highest priority to stop dengue outbreak. Not only the city corporation alone but also the people must take responsibility in this regard," DNCC Mayor Md. Atiqul Islam said during an anti-dengue awareness campaign in Khilbarirtek area under the 39th ward of North City on Wednesday (20 July). 

"Dengue outbreak is increasing in the current weather. We see rain often followed by sunshine. Aedes mosquitoes thrive in such climates. So I urge people to be more careful at this time," he added. 

"It has been seen that Aedes mosquitoes grow more not from drains, reservoirs and sewers but from stagnant water in houses. I request you to throw away the stagnant water in the house," the DNCC mayor further said. 

Urging the people to keep their homes clean, DNCC Mayor said, "Everyone should take care that water does not accumulate on the roof of the house, in the courtyard, in the flower tub. Aedes larvae are born in stagnant water. Everyone should be careful about this."

In response to a media person's question, the DNCC mayor said that the city corporation is conducting regular anti-dengue awareness campaign. Drones are being used to detect stagnant water and mosquito breeding grounds on roofs. Strict measures will be taken if Aedes larvae are found in houses and any building.

Regular cases and fines will be imposed, he added. 

During the campaign, the DNCC Mayor personally inspected the house of a dengue patient and some houses in the vicinity to see if there is water accumulation on the roofs of the houses using sophisticated drones.

To increase public awareness, he participated in road shows and distributed awareness leaflets among the people.

DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said that activities conducted to destroy the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes and to prevent the spread of dengue are being directly monitored on the ground from the control room established in Nagar Bhaban.

"This is the peak season for Aedes mosquitoes to breed and spread. For this, we have opened the control room in advance and we are monitoring it directly on the ground from the control room. Where we are getting information about Aedes mosquito breeding grounds, addresses of dengue patients," Mayor Taposh said while talking to the media on Wednesday afternoon.

Stating that the number of dengue patients this year is less than half as compared to last year, he said, "You will be happy to know that the number of dengue patients that were found at this time last year is less than half this time. So we have started reaping the benefits of our day-long activities in each ward to control Aedes mosquitoes. So far we have been able to control the spread of Aedes mosquitoes."

Earlier in the day, DSCC Mayor Taposh inspected the road adjacent to the burn unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, laid the foundation stone of Bakshibazar Jame Masjid, and visited Jatrabari Kachha Bazar.  Local Government Minister Md Tajul Islam was present at this time. 

Dengue / Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) / Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) / Mosquito

