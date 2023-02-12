Dhaka North to send humanitarian aid to Turkey

Bangladesh

Dhaka North City Corporation has decided to send humanitarian aid to earthquake-stricken Turkey responding to the call made by the Turkish ambassador in Dhaka on Thursday.

The decision was made at the 20th corporation meeting of the second council held at the Nagar Bhaban in the capital on Sunday.

 "We will send winter clothes, food and medicine to the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency [TIKA] office in Dhaka soon," DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said.

"Winter clothes are essential there in the severe cold. We will stand by the people of Turkey during this difficult time," he added.

Turkish Ambassador in Dhaka Mustafa Osman Turan called for humanitarian assistance from Bangladesh in a press conference at his office on Thursday.  

