Dhaka North playground in Banani: A public facility for a select few?

Bangladesh

Md Jahidul Islam
02 September, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 10:12 am

Related News

Dhaka North playground in Banani: A public facility for a select few?

Md Jahidul Islam
02 September, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 10:12 am
Authorities managing Dhaka North’s Shaheed Zayan Chowdhury Playground in Banani impose a litany of rules and regulations on public access to the space. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS
Authorities managing Dhaka North’s Shaheed Zayan Chowdhury Playground in Banani impose a litany of rules and regulations on public access to the space. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

Playing football or entering with a football in this cricket field is prohibited –  so reads the signboard at the gate of the Shaheed Zayan Chowdhury Playground in the capital's Banani.

The playground is accessible for sports activities for a limited five-hour window each day, exclusively reserved for children and youth residing in the Banani residential area. Furthermore, in case of rain, playing is prohibited to prevent potential damage to the expensive turf.

These are examples of many rules that must be adhered to when using this public facility developed by the Dhaka North City Corporation.

Moreover, the walkway in the field is accessible from 6am to 10am and again from 4pm to 11pm. However, playing in the field is only allowed from 10am to 1pm and from 4pm to 6pm.

The management committee of the ground has also instructed people to wear appropriate sports attire and footwear when accessing the field. The rules clearly prohibit barefoot or lungi-clad entry to the ground.

Urban planners have expressed their disapproval of the multitude of rules and regulations governing access to a public space.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

A playground in an area is not for a particular group. Everyone has an equal right to services without discrimination. Public playgrounds should not remain closed for extended periods, they said.

However, the management committee argues that the ground has been made suitable for cricket. It is kept closed at certain times of the day for purposes of maintenance and for the safety of residents of the area.

The Dhaka North City Corporation has recently modernised the ground, which was inaugurated in 2021 at a cost of Tk5 crore.

City corporation officials said they are in the process of formulating policies to oversee the management of fields within Dhaka North. Various organisations will be entrusted with the responsibility of management, with the aim of eliminating such obstacles in the future.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

A field visit on Wednesday, 30 August, revealed that both the main entrance gate and a smaller access gate to the ground remained locked until 4pm. Even after the gates of the field were opened in the afternoon, only a limited number of children were spotted engaged in games.

Some young women were seated on the field, a few young boys were practising cricket in the nets, and some individuals were seen walking along the walkway.

However, young cricketers say that they are required to pay Tk1,000 per hour for net practice.

Shaon, who came to the ground from Mirpur for practice, said, "When we come in groups to use the nets for practice, we are charged Tk1,000 per hour. Additionally, if we wish to utilise the cricket pitch for a match, there is also a separate fee to be paid."

Yakub Ali, a rickshaw driver taking a break on the pavement outside the ground, said, "The gatekeeper promptly pushed me away when I approached the entrance saying that wearing a lungi is not permitted inside the ground."

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

He added, "It used to be more welcoming when there were fences surrounding the field. Children used to play cricket and football throughout the day, and we could also find shade under the trees to sit and relax."

Urban Planner Professor Adil Mohammed Khan, executive director of the Institute for Planning and Development (IPD), told The Business Standard that the city corporation has allocated the field to a specific group of people, which raises concerns about fairness and equity.

"If the playground, park, or public space is owned by the city corporation, it should also be its responsibility to maintain it. Why should public fields be locked to cater to the preferences of certain groups?" he said.

Sheikh Arif, member of the ground maintenance committee, said leaving the field open without restrictions can lead to the field becoming a place for drug addicts to gather and activities from the Karail Slum.

He said around 30 residents of Banani Road No 1, I Block, have been diligently maintaining the field through voluntary contributions. They collectively invest at least Tk1 lakh every month for the upkeep of this field.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

On 6 March 2021, this ground was officially inaugurated by the mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation in honour of Zayan Chowdhury, the grandson of Awami League Presidium member and Member of Parliament Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim.

Subsequently, the city corporation undertook the development of the ground, implementing various enhancements such as the construction of internal and external walkways, dedicated playing areas for children, public restrooms, seating benches, a cricket net practice facility, and the establishment of boundaries and greenery along all sides as part of a project.

Md Selim Reza, CEO of Dhaka North City Corporation, told TBS that it may not be feasible to allocate a field for everyone's use, but implementing clear policies could potentially address many of the associated issues and challenges.

Top News

Banani playground / Banani / Banani Park / Shaheed Zayan Chowdhury Playground / playground / Dhaka city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carnival Cruise is getting ready for launch next week. Photo: Courtesy

Carnival Cruise: A brand-new launch cum ferry that will save travel time

4h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

22h | Features
Russian President Vladimir Putin has only travelled to former Soviet Union neighbouring countries and Iran, since the Ukraine war begun. In the photo Putin is seen taking part in a video conference call with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia 28 June 2021. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin is no longer visible in int'l summits

23h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Is debt monetisation fueling the inflation?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The country's first elevated expressway is now a reality

The country's first elevated expressway is now a reality

3h | TBS Today
Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

1d | TBS World
Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

16h | TBS Food
Even large investors accept losses

Even large investors accept losses

3h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni