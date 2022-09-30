Dhaka North offers 10% rebate for its online taxpayers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 September, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 10:25 pm

Related News

Dhaka North offers 10% rebate for its online taxpayers

TBS Report
30 September, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 10:25 pm
Dhaka North offers 10% rebate for its online taxpayers

The taxpayers in Dhaka North will get a 10% rebate for paying taxes online till 30 November.

Moreover, the scope of trade licence renewal without surcharge has also been extended till 30 November, reads a press release, signed by Dhaka North Public Relations Officer Mokbul Hossain, on Friday.

The deadline for both offers has been extended to acquaint taxpayers and traders with the digital method, the release said.

Taxpayers have been requested to take advantage of the rebate offer by paying four instalments of holding tax for the current financial year with dues within the extended period and traders were requested to take advantage of the trade license renewal offer without surcharge.

The move aims to reduce the hassles of taxpayers and traders alongside bolstering the automated revenue management system of Dhaka North, the release added.
 

Economy / Top News

tax / Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

The enduring love of things Soviet 

7h | Panorama
Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro

"Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro": A Facebook group that has become a cultural phenomenon

11h | Splash
Photo: Collected

Four famous Hindu temples in South Asia

11h | Explorer
Apple changed its mind. So who's on the hook?

Apple changed its mind. So who's on the hook?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup will cost $220B, how much will it earn?

Qatar World Cup will cost $220B, how much will it earn?

1h | Videos
World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

4h | Videos
Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

8h | Videos
Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run

5
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 

6
Photo: Mumit M
Economy

Padma Bridge to boost wage by 2-4% in south, lessen climate impacts: World Bank