Dhaka North offers 10% rebate for its online taxpayers

The taxpayers in Dhaka North will get a 10% rebate for paying taxes online till 30 November.

Moreover, the scope of trade licence renewal without surcharge has also been extended till 30 November, reads a press release, signed by Dhaka North Public Relations Officer Mokbul Hossain, on Friday.

The deadline for both offers has been extended to acquaint taxpayers and traders with the digital method, the release said.

Taxpayers have been requested to take advantage of the rebate offer by paying four instalments of holding tax for the current financial year with dues within the extended period and traders were requested to take advantage of the trade license renewal offer without surcharge.

The move aims to reduce the hassles of taxpayers and traders alongside bolstering the automated revenue management system of Dhaka North, the release added.

