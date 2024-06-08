Dhaka North mayor commits to dedicated cycling lanes twice a month

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 01:55 pm

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam participates in a cycle rally called &quot;Pedal for Planet&quot;, an event jointly organised by Jago Foundation and Volunteers for Bangladesh to commemorate World Environment Day 2024, on Saturday, 8 June. Photo: TBS
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam participates in a cycle rally called "Pedal for Planet", an event jointly organised by Jago Foundation and Volunteers for Bangladesh to commemorate World Environment Day 2024, on Saturday, 8 June. Photo: TBS

Designated lanes within the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) roads will be reserved for cycling two days each month, DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam announced today (8 June).

He made this pledge while speaking at the cycle rally "Pedal for Planet", an event jointly organised by the Jago Foundation and Volunteers for Bangladesh to commemorate World Environment Day 2024.

The rally, aimed at raising awareness about carbon emissions, environmental conservation, and sustainable practices, commenced at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at 8am and concluded at Gulshan-2 roundabout, passing through Bijoy Sarani, Mohakhali, and Banani. 

Approximately 350 cyclists participated in the event, including DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam, who joined to encourage the participants.

Mayor Atiqul stressed the importance of physical exercise and sports for a healthy, drug-free society, highlighting cycling as an excellent form of exercise.

"Many people suffer from various ailments, such as body pain and headaches, due to a lack of physical activity. For better health, one must engage in sports and exercise. The youth should be active and spend less time idling at home," he said.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Addressing environmental concerns, Mayor Atiqul underscored the detrimental impact of climate change and rising carbon emissions from vehicles. 

He praised the bicycle as an eco-friendly mode of transport and reaffirmed his commitment to promoting cycling. 

"Bicycles are eco-friendly vehicles that emit no carbon, so I always encourage cycling. We will create dedicated cycle lanes. In the past, we have seen these lanes being occupied by encroachers, but I will work with volunteers and youth to prevent this."

He further insisted on the necessity to protect the parks and fields.

"Anwara Park in Farmgate will remain a park; no shopping mall will be allowed. It will be a place for people to walk and exercise," he said.

Korvi Rakshand, founder and executive director of Jaago Foundation, also attended the rally among others.

