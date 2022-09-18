Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam signs condolence book paying homage to Queen Elizabeth

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam signed a condolence book in memory of Queen Elizabeth of Britain while visiting the British High Commission in Dhaka.

On 13 September, the Dhaka North mayor signed the condolence book in the presence of Robert Chatterton Dickson, the British high commissioner appointed in Dhaka.

The mayor expressed his grief and offered condolences to the people of Britain on the demise of the late monarch.

Atiqul also paid tribute by placing a floral wreath on the late queen's portrait at the high commission.

Dhaka North City Corporation Chief Executive Officer Md Selim Reza, other senior officials and local councillors were present.