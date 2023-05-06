Dhaka North to launch 100 street food trucks in city

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has announced that 100 food trucks will be launched in different streets of Dhaka city.

"The plan is aimed at highlighting our glorious food culture to the world," he explained while addressing the closing ceremony of "Mujib's Bangladesh Food Festival Taste of Bangladesh" organised by Bangladesh Tourism Board on Saturday.

"I will open 100 street food trucks on the streets of Dhaka where the quality of food will be ensured," he said adding, "The step is necessary to promote our culinary heritage in the world."

The mayor said, "A designated street like the Agargaon's Holiday Market will be allotted to develop a street food market in collaboration with the North City and Tourism Corporation."

"Foods will be sold on the street at a fixed time every week on Friday and Saturday. There will also be arrangements for cultural events for entertainment," he further added.

