Dhaka North to launch 100 street food trucks in city

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 09:41 pm

Related News

Dhaka North to launch 100 street food trucks in city

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 09:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has announced that 100 food trucks will be launched in different streets of Dhaka city.

"The plan is aimed at highlighting our glorious food culture to the world," he explained while addressing the closing ceremony of "Mujib's Bangladesh Food Festival Taste of Bangladesh" organised by Bangladesh Tourism Board on Saturday.

"I will open 100 street food trucks on the streets of Dhaka where the quality of food will be ensured," he said adding, "The step is necessary to promote our culinary heritage in the world."  

The mayor said, "A designated street like the Agargaon's Holiday Market will be allotted to develop a street food market in collaboration with the North City and Tourism Corporation."

"Foods will be sold on the street at a fixed time every week on Friday and Saturday. There will also be arrangements for cultural events for entertainment," he further added.
 

Top News

Food truck / street food in Dhaka / Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

13h | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

1d | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

3h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

5h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

7h | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

11h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work