Dhaka North to host 3-day agro trade fair in February

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 January, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 11:07 pm

Dhaka North City Corporation (Dhaka North) will organise a three-day agricultural trade fair in February to accelerate safe food, food security and fair market management processes with the participation of the value chain stakeholders in the farming sector, a release said.

"Agricultural Trade Fair-2023" will be held for three days on 3 to 5 February at the 'Dhaka North Wholesale Kitchen Market' premises at Aminbazar in the capital under the initiative of Dhaka North City Corporation, the release said on Sunday.

Under the supervision of Dhaka North, agri-tech startup Desifarmer Limited will organise the first-ever agro trade fair with participation of all the partners of Bangladesh's agricultural value chain.

On 21 December, Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam and Desifarmer Limited Chairman Sumaiah Mousinin decided to organise the agro trade fair at the Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan 2.

It was decided in the meeting that the participants and the visitors of the fair would get an overall idea on the market price stability of agricultural products, safe food, food safety and hygienic processing and safe storing of the agro products. This fair will be organised to bring all the stakeholders of the agricultural sector under one roof.

"We are taking various time-befitting measures to ensure the necessary infrastructure and fair market management to ensure safe food supply to consumers," said Mayor Atiq.

He added: In continuation of this, the construction of Dhaka North wholesale kitchen market in Dhaka's Aminbazar is progressing rapidly to coordinate demand and supply and ensure price stability through safe food and fair market management. Through this fair, the activities of Dhaka North's wholesale kitchen market can be presented to the public. 

Farmer representatives from different regions of the country, agricultural entrepreneurs, dairy, poultry and fish farmers, wholesalers related to agricultural trade, fertiliser-seed-pesticides and agricultural machinery manufacturing companies, packaging, logistics companies, financial institutions, NGOs related to agricultural market management, startups, fintech and mobile financial services sector will participate in the fair and highlight their organisations and activities.

Panel discussions will be held on agricultural value chain and market management, safe food, food security, financing and risk management and the potential of startups.

