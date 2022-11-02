Dhaka North holds 'dev' meeting at schoolground, halting classes

A views exchange meeting of the Dhaka North City Corporation on development of locality led to halting of academic activities at Affan Model School in the capital's Mirpur.

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam appeared as the chief guest at the morning event titled "View Exchange Meeting with locals regarding overall development of ward-13" which was presided over by local Ward Councillor Ismail Molla, also vice president of Mirpur thana Awami League.

Regarding hampering academic activities at the school, Mayor Atiqul says, "I did not ask anyone to hold a meeting by closing the educational institution. I asked the councillor to arrange a place to exchange views with locals. Now, if someone closes the school, it is not my responsibility."

The school authorities said as there was no learning environment due to the use of loudspeakers, they were forced to send the students back home.

Affan Model School Principal Md Shah Alam told TBS, "We asked the morning shift students to go back home after a half-hour class. The students of the second shift were asked over the phone not to come to school."

He further said, "The councillor did not ask me to stop the classes. As it is not possible to take the class due to noise pollution, we decided to close it."

Educational activities of several educational institutions in the area, including Khademul Quran Model Madrasah, Monipur Cadet School and College, were also hampered due to noise pollution generated by the meeting.

Councillor Ismail Molla told TBS, "As we do not have any playground or auditorium, the meeting had to be held in the school grounds. I do not know anything about the closure of educational activities. The school authorities did not inform us of that."

In the meeting at the school playground, locals highlighted various problems, including mosquito control, water logging, waste management and problems of roads and footpaths.

Mayor Atiqul assured them of taking necessary measures to solve their problems.