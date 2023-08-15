Dhaka North halts using Bti following allegations of fraud in imports

After much fuss about it, the Dhaka North City Corporation has now decided not to apply the biological solution Bacillus Thuringiensis Israelensis (Bti) for dengue control, following allegations of fraud in larvicide imports.

The corporation had initially begun using Bti larvicide imported from Singapore on 7 August but suspended its use on Monday after the Singapore company, from which the solution was said to have been imported, said it did not sell any such products to the Bangladeshi company.

The importing contractor, Marshal Agrovet Chemical Industries Limited, claimed that the pesticide originates from Singapore's Best Chemical Co (S) Pte Ltd.

Disputing the claim, the Singaporean company posted a rebuttal on its official Facebook page, and warned of legal action against those misusing their credentials. They insist the insecticide wasn't imported from Singapore.

Best Chemical Co (S) Pte Ltd's Managing Director Johnny Wong directly responded to TBS's email, denying supplying Bti to any Bangladesh agency.

He emphasised that their company name was falsely used as the product's manufacturer for the alleged 5-tonne supply to Dhaka North City Corporation.

"We did not supply 5 tonnes of Bti to Dhaka North City Corporation of Bangladesh. Their company name was falsely used as the product's manufacturer," Johnny Wong said.

Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam stated that if the importing company is proven to have engaged in fraud, they will be blacklisted, and legal measures will be taken if the allegations are substantiated.

Dhaka North City's Deputy Chief Health Officer, Lt Col Md Golam Mostafa Sarwar, informed The Business Standard (TBS) that they authorised Marshal Agrovet to import Bti from Singapore through a proper tender process. However, due to the Singaporean company's denial, the use of Bti has been halted since Monday.

A request for detailed import documents regarding Bti was sent to Marshal Agrovet, and if the allegations are substantiated, appropriate measures will be taken.

Marshal Agrovet conveyed that they procured 5 tonnes of Bti from Best Chemical Co (S) Pte Ltd in Singapore through a third party, as stated by Dhaka North's Health Officer.

Marshal Agrovet secured the tender with the lowest bid of Tk1.69 crores for five tonnes of Bti, priced at Tk3,385.20 per kilogram. Initially, Dhaka North received a small amount of Bti for application, and Marshal Agrovet has not received payment yet.

Earlier on Monday, Best Chemical Co announced a Scam Alert on their Facebook Page. Where they said, "It has come to our attention that Marshal Agrovet Chemical Industries Ltd in Bangladesh, had supplied 5 tons of Bti product to the Dhaka North and fraudulently use our company name, Best Chemical Co (S) Pte Ltd (Best Chemical) as a manufacturer for the product."

"The 5 tonnes of Bti larvicide is not supplied by Best Chemical. Marshal Agrovet Chemical Industries Ltd is not an appointed distributor of Best Chemical. Mr Li Qiang, who claimed to be the export manager of Best Chemical and Bti Expert, is not an employee of Best Chemical."

The following day, a new announcement declared that Best Chemical Co (S) Pte Ltd has engaged lawyers to take legal action against any parties involved in manufacturing, selling, distributing, or offering to infringe upon their intellectual property rights.

TBS tried to contact Marshall Agrovet Chemical Industries Limited from their website phone number, but no one picked up the phone call.

Entomologists noted that the city corporation began using Bti without proper pre-trial procedures, even though the pesticide lacked registration in Bangladesh. According to the Pesticide Act 2018, the import and usage of unregistered pesticides are illegal.

Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist, and advisor to Dhaka North's mayor, lauded Bti's efficacy as a biological mosquito control solution, citing lab tests that exhibited 100% effectiveness, without causing harm to ants or other insects.

Bashar also said if Bti is not used due to the importing company's alleged wrongdoings, it will only hinder mosquito control initiatives and cause more suffering to the people.