Dhaka North evicts Sadeeq Agro Farm from Mohammadpur

Most of the structures, including one wall of the main building of Sadeeq Agro, was built after occupying a canal, said Dhaka North City Corporation sources

Dhaka North City Corporation demolished illegal structure of Sadeeq Agro on 27 June 2024. Photo: TBS
Dhaka North City Corporation demolished illegal structure of Sadeeq Agro on 27 June 2024. Photo: TBS

Dhaka North City Corporation has started an eviction drive at Sadeeq Agro Farm, which was illegally built on the site of the Ramchandrapur canal and the adjacent road in Mohammadpur area.

The demolition work started around 12:30pm today (27 June).

Most of the structures, including one wall of the main building of Sadeeq Agro, was built after occupying a canal, said Dhaka North City Corporation sources.

"When we visited here in the morning, Sadeeq Agro authorities claimed the building has valid documents. After that we checked the documents again but we found that the building has been built occupying the canal site [illegally]," said Motakabbir Ahmed, the regional executive officer and executive magistrate of Dhaka North City Corporation Region-5.

The much talked about goat which was priced at Tk15 lakh was also kept here.

Earlier yesterday, Mahbub Hasan, executive magistrate of Dhaka North City Corporation, told The Business Standard that a letter was sent from the city corporation to the DMP for police deployment during the eviction drive.

The letter signed by Mohammad Mahe Alam, chief property officer of Dhaka North, reads, "The illegal constructions by Sadeeq Agro Limited on canal and road land, along with other illegal structures in the vicinity of Mohammadpur embankment under Zone-5 of Dhaka North City, will be evicted. It is requested to take necessary measures to send 3 platoons of male police and 1 platoon of female police to Nagar Bhaban, Gulshan-2 at 10:00am on Thursday."

They were given notice earlier, but the farm authorities ignored the warnings, said the city corporation.

The owner of Sadeeq Agro farm is Imran Hossain, president of Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA).

