Dhaka North evicts over 600 illegal structures in Gabtali

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 09:49 pm

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has evicted more than 600 structures that were illegally constructed in the Gabtali Beribadh area.

The goods confiscated during the operation were sold through a public auction for Tk1.48 lakh, inclusive of VAT and income tax.

The eviction drive was conducted from 10am to 3pm on Monday (10 July).

Regional Executive Officer (zone-5) and Executive Magistrate Motakabbir Ahmed, Executive Magistrate Md Mahbub Hasan, and Executive Magistrate Mahmudul Hasan conducted the drive led by DNCC Chief Property Officer Mohammad Anisur Rahman. 

Illegal structures were made in the Arshinagar Jame Masjid area of the Gabtali Beribadh's land in Mirpur under the jurisdiction of Ward No. 9 in Dhaka North City Corporation. These unauthorised constructions extended up to the Aminbazar wholesale kitchen market, which is also under the administration of DNCC.

