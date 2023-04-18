Dhaka North evicts over 100 illegal shops on sidewalks

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 07:35 pm

Related News

Dhaka North evicts over 100 illegal shops on sidewalks

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 07:35 pm
Dhaka North evicts over 100 illegal shops on sidewalks

Dhaka North City Corporation evicted more than 100 illegal shops on sidewalks in order to free up the walkways during a drive in the capital's Agargaon on Tuesday (18 April).

The shops were occupying the sidewalks on both sides of Agargaon Mahbub-Morshed Sarani under ward-28 of Dhaka North.

The drive was conducted by Mutakabbir Ahmed, regional executive officer and executive magistrate of region-5 of Dhaka North.

"The drives will continue in order to clear the illegal structures on sidewalks to reduce pedestrian's sufferings," Mutakabbir Ahmed said.

Top News

Dhaka North City Corporation / eviction drive

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

6h | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

7h | Panorama
Muhammad Zayed Hossen Jubayer. Sketch: TBS

Who let the screenshots out?

7h | Thoughts
Naser Ezaz Bijoy. Sketch: TBS

Cashless is priceless: Imagining a cashless life

9h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

4h | TBS Today
Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

3h | TBS World
At what age kids should get a smartphone?

At what age kids should get a smartphone?

9h | Tech Talk
The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

9h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away