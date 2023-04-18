Dhaka North evicts over 100 illegal shops on sidewalks

Dhaka North City Corporation evicted more than 100 illegal shops on sidewalks in order to free up the walkways during a drive in the capital's Agargaon on Tuesday (18 April).

The shops were occupying the sidewalks on both sides of Agargaon Mahbub-Morshed Sarani under ward-28 of Dhaka North.

The drive was conducted by Mutakabbir Ahmed, regional executive officer and executive magistrate of region-5 of Dhaka North.

"The drives will continue in order to clear the illegal structures on sidewalks to reduce pedestrian's sufferings," Mutakabbir Ahmed said.