Dhaka North to evict Sadeeq Agro farm in Mohammadpur tomorrow morning

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 11:16 pm

Sadeeq Agro logo
Sadeeq Agro logo

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will conduct a drive to evict Sadeeq Agro farm, which was illegally built on the site of the Ramchandrapur canal and the adjacent road in Mohammadpur area, on Thursday (27 June) morning. 

Mahbub Hasan, executive magistrate of Dhaka North City Corporation, told The Business Standard that a letter has been sent from the city corporation to the DMP for police deployment during the eviction drive. 

"We will start the drive around 11:00 am on Thursday," he said.

The letter signed by Mohammad Mahe Alam, chief property officer of Dhaka North, reads, "The illegal constructions by Sadeeq Agro Limited on canal and road land, along with other illegal structures in the vicinity of Mohammadpur embankment under Zone-5 of Dhaka North City, will be evicted. It is requested to take necessary measures to send 3 platoons of male police and 1 platoon of female police to Nagar Bhaban, Gulshan-2 at 10:00am on Thursday."

The owner of Sadeeq Agro farm is Imran Hossain, president of Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA).

According to DNCC, the farm was built illegally by filling up the Ramchandrapur canal. They also set up illegal cow stalls by fencing off the road during the Eid-ul-Adha.

They were given notice earlier, but the farm authorities ignored the warnings, said the city corporation.

