Dhaka North collects record Tk1,078cr revenue in FY24

The Dhaka North City Corporation has collected a record revenue of Tk1,078 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24, reflecting a 76% increase over the past four years.

This was announced at the 29th corporation meeting and budget session of the 2nd council held in the Gulshan-2 Nagar Bhabhan hall today (7 July).

In the meeting, the city corporation announced its budget of Tk5,594 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. The budget was unanimously approved.

The revised budget for fiscal year 2023-24 was also approved at the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said, "…We have started working to increase the capacity of Dhaka North as per the prime minister's instructions. There is no alternative to increasing revenue collection to stand on our own feet.

"In the fiscal year 2024-25, 53% of the total budget will be met from our own funds.

"The DNCC has set a new milestone in revenue collection without increasing tax rates. Revenue collection has increased significantly due to the collection of holding tax and trade licence online," he added.

In the previous fiscal years of 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23, Dhaka North's revenue collection was Tk612 crore, Tk692 crore, Tk794 crore, and Tk1,058 crore respectively.